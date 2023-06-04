ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those with concerns regarding the proposed toll adjustment on the New York State Thruway system will be able to express them at an upcoming public hearing.

On June 5, a virtual meeting will take place via Cisco Webex events. The meeting will also be streamed online. Those interested in attending are asked to register to comment during the hearing. To register by phone, call (518) 471-5300.

In December 2022, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of a public process for a toll adjustment. The process includes public hearings, consideration of public comment, and lastly, final consideration by the Thruway Authority Board of Directors.

According to the New York State Thruway Authority’s website, highlights of the proposal say statewide tolls will remain frozen systemwide through 2023, a proposed financial plan that maintains some of the lowest toll rates in the country. They add 2024 would be the first toll adjustment for systemwide NY E-ZPass customers since 2010.

For those who can’t make the virtual meeting, the New York State Thruway welcomes comments submitted through email or by mail at the following address:

Toll Comments

c/o Legal Department

New York State Thruway Authority

200 Southern Blvd.

P.O. Box 189

Albany, NY 12201-0189

For the full proposal, click here.