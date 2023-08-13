ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parks across New York State were inspected by auditors who found improvements are needed to remove barriers for people with disabilities.

While auditors say the parks generally met the Americans with Disabilities Act’s minimum standards, they could be significantly improved to make them far more accessible.

The audit covered from January 2018 to October 2022 and aimed to determine if state parks and historic sites are accessible and can accommodate people with disabilities and if they meet state and federal requirements.

The Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, or Parks, is responsible for the operation and stewardship of the state’s park system, managing around 5,000 buildings, 28 golf courses, 24 swimming pools and spray grounds, 57 beaches, 21 marinas, 75 boat launch sites, 25 nature centers, and more than 2,000 miles of trails.

Locally, four parks were visited in the Finger Lakes and four in Genesee — with 87 and 139 potential improvement areas identified, respectively.

In total, 40 parks were audited statewide, and 892 potential improvement areas were identified.

Auditors say they discovered inaccessible entrances and restrooms, obstacles on access trails and paths, and limited parking for people with disabilities, along with mislabeled “accessible” signage and inaccurate accessibility information online.

In total, the audit discovered 97 instances where the agency’s website or accessibility signage at parks contained seemingly incorrect information.

The audit also found Parks did not establish procedures to ensure fair and prompt resolution of complaints, as required. Instead, each park developed its own process for handling and tracking complaints related to accessibility, which makes it difficult to determine if they were adequately addressed.

Parks has not actively incorporated accessibility into its processes for maintaining and operating its parks. Despite having developed a Plan, Parks has taken little action to implement recommendations for accessibility improvements. Although many staff stated that they assess their facilities during periodic walk-throughs at the parks, as problems arise, and when they receive complaints, staff were not familiar with the Plan or provisions therein that identified policy, program, and physical barriers to accessibility and the proposed solutions that would facilitate access… most staff were not knowledgeable of requirements under the Standards, and stated that they receive little guidance from the regional and the central administrative offices on accessibility. Audit Report, OFFICE OF THE NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER

More than one in four New York State adults have a disability, according to the New York State Department of Health, and the Office of the NYS Comptroller says access to parks and historic sites within the state is important for all citizens.

New York State strives to promote inclusivity and broad access to all the resources it has to offer, and this includes our state parks and historic sites. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation recognizes the importance of improving accessibility to the New York State parks system, but must do a better job incorporating this goal into its processes for maintaining and operating its sites, and improve its communications with and responsiveness to the public. NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli

Parks did develop a transition plan in 2015 after conducting an accessibility assessment, which identified policy, program, and physical barriers to accessibility and proposed solutions that would promote access for all. The report states it did not include a specific timetable for implementing improvements to accessibility, and auditors found that Parks had taken little action to implement provisions. The Plan has not been reassessed in 8 years — since it was created.

Parks officials generally agreed with the assessments, indicating that they have already begun to make improvements based on the findings. As a result, they say they will conduct a multi-faceted review of its policies, facilities, and programs to improve accessibility whenever possible.

According to Parks staff, many potential improvement areas the audit specified could be corrected without much difficulty or expense.

Letchworth State Park, Hamlin Beach State Park, Lakeside State Park, Ganondagan State Historic Site, Buttermilk Falls State Park, Taughannock Falls State Park, Silver Lake State Park, and Sampson State Park are among the forty state parks and historic sites examined in the audit.

Letchworth State Park was positively acknowledged by auditors for its accessible and inclusive mile-long Autism Nature Trail, which hosts eight different sensory stations and braille on all signs around the trail.