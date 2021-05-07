NYS Office for the Aging to provide 50k courses for older adults

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) announced a partnership with The Association on Aging in New York and GetSetUp to offer 50,000 classes, featuring more than 300 different course options, developed by and for older adults.

The GetSetUp curriculum and community are designed to decrease social isolation and promote independence through live, interactive classes and online connectivity with more than 650,000 older adult learners from more than 160 countries.

Additionally, all guides and instructors are retired educators/professionals/technologists, promoting economic empowerment, healthy lifestyles, and a purpose driven life. Instructors are trained to help older adults learn by doing, not just watching, and all learners are encouraged to become creators by leading their own interest groups.

GetSetUp classes are organized into four broad categories:

Digital Divide and Connectivity (orientation to Zoom and how to use various devices)

Physical Health (Tai chi, yoga, healthy cooking, etc.)

Mental Health (Dementia, coping with stress, meditation, etc,)

Social health (Book club, gardening, pets, travel, brain games)

The GetSetUp platform offers more than 40 classes each weekday, and more than 10 classes each weekend. They recently launched “GetSetUp TV” for hesitant older adults to get a flavor of the GetSetUp platform without having to fully participate. Classes are rotated regularly to offer a wide variety of programming for older adults in the four main categories.