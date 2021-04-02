                                                                                                                         
NYS Office for the Aging provides new resources, guidelines for visiting long term care facilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — After New York changed it’s guidelines for visiting loved ones in long term care facilities, the Office for the Aging has put together a list of resources for those who want to visit family members.

The department’s new webpage outlines visitation guidance, vaccines and long-term care and COVID-19 resources. And, if someone needs an ombudsman to represent them, they offer a service to help locate one near you.

The new guidance allows visitation at all times, and for all residents, except in areas with high community spread.

