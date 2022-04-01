ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York State law that penalizes drivers and repair shops for illegal modification to mufflers or exhaust systems goes into effect Friday.

This new law penalizes drivers and repair shops for illegal modifications by increasing the maximum fine to $1,000. This increase raises the original fine by $850.

Vehicle repair shops making illegal modifications could also be at risk. Deliberately violating the law three times within 18 months can result in the loss of inspection and operating licenses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced the legislation in October last year. Her aim is to raise community safety.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their community, and that includes cracking down on excessively noisy vehicles on our streets,” Gov. Hochul said. “This legislation deters drivers from installing illegal vehicle equipment that results in dangerous noise levels that can contribute to hearing loss and increased emissions.”

To pass inspection, cars will need to have a non-modified exhaust system. Motorcycles are also covered under the law and will have to be inspected for illegal exhausts.

“This is a quality of life and public safety issue that plagues our community for no logical reason other than to simply make noise. Now that the SLEEP Act has been signed into law, we can remove these loud and polluting vehicles from our streets once and for all,” said Senator Andrew Gounardes.