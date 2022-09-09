NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a number of New York State landmarks and bridges were illuminated in purple last night in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
These 15 landmarks and bridges were lit up last night in remembrance:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA Long Island Rail Road – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- The Lake Placid Olympic Center
Check out some of them below.