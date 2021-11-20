NYS landmarks to be lit pink, white, blue in honor of Transgender Day of Rememberance

Protestors in support of transgender rights rally outside the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In honor of Transgender Day of Rememberance on November 20, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Landmarks will be lit pink, white, and light blue on Saturday.

The purpose of the day is to honor the memory of the transgender people who lost their lives to acts of transgender violence, according to glaad.org. The day was first celebrated in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester who was a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.

Now people and organizations around the country participate in Transgender Awareness Week to help raise visibility for transgender people and address issues the community faces.

Governor Hochul said she is proud to support the transgender community and will continue to do so for years to come.

“We light New York’s landmarks tonight to remember those precious lives we have lost and reflect upon the violence perpetrated against transgender, gender nonconforming and nonbinary individuals just for being who they are,” Governor Hochul said.

“Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence.”

The landmarks that will be lit in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Additionally, the day inspired the Trans Lifeline to be created. The hotline can be reached at 877-565-8860 in the United States and works to support transgender individuals and help them through any struggles they may be experiencing.