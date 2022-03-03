ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York’s health plan ‘Marketplace’ announced it will provide free, onsite enrollment assistance to job seekers statewide. New York’s 2022 open enrollment period for Qualified Health Plans (QHP) has been extended for the duration of the federal public health emergency, as announced on January 14.

Officials said certified enrollment assistors will be available at more than 12 in-person job fairs throughout the spring. In addition to scheduling appointments to enroll, assistors will be available to answer questions about health coverage available through the Marketplace.

Details on upcoming NY State of Health job fair events can be found by visiting the website’s resources page. Individuals seeking to be enrolled in QHP coverage beginning April 1, must meet the deadline by March 15.