ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders have announced that 550,000 in state funding will be spent renovating the historic Robach Community center in Rochester.

The building has facilitated a variety of events for the area since opening all the way back in 1931.

The project will include adding an air conditioning system in the second floor event space as well as renovating the building’s restrooms making them ADA compliant.

“We believe in the bigger vision for how we revitalize this 19-39 building. But this is a big start. In the bicentennial year of Monroe County to make sure that we are delivering state resources to modernize the Robach center.” Senator Jeremy Cooney (D) 56th District said.

The Center is a frequent host to weddings, picnics, and other parties.

It’s operated by the county and named after the late New York Assemblymember Roger Robach.