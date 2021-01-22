NYS files tariffs to establish nation-leading energy storage goal, deployment policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Public Service Commission (Commission) approved tariff filings submitted by the six major investor-owned electric utilities in New York State. These tariffs allow for recovery of energy storage dispatch rights contracted by the Commission’s Dec. 13, 2018 order. The order establishes its nation-leading energy storage goal and deployment policy.

The six utilities include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (Con Edison), Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson), Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation d/b/a National Grid (National Grid), New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) and Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E). Collectively, these utilities serve the vast majority of New York’s nearly 20 million citizens.

“With this step, we advance the critically important deployment of energy storage in New York State,” said Commission Chair John B. Rhodes. “With viable and valuable energy storage systems, we will optimize our renewable energy sources and enhance grid reliability for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

The tariff amendments are part of Governor Cuomo’s energy storage roadmap to provide opportunities for smart and innovative energy storage programs and initiatives for New York’s progress toward its 1,500 MW storage goal. The 2025 mandate — the equivalent electricity demand of one-fifth of all New York homes — was established by Governor Cuomo to help combat climate change and supports New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals under Governor Cuomo’s Climate Leadership Community and Protection Act.

Achieving the state’s ambitious 2025 target will deliver approximately $2 billion gross lifetime benefits to New Yorkers, including electric distribution system savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as added resiliency to the electric grid by reducing the impact of outages caused by severe weather. Adding more energy storage into the system will also maximize the benefits of other renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind. These will help to ensure they are available when needed to meet peak demand for electricity.