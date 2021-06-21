NYS Fair moves some concerts back to Chevy Court stage; where & when to see your favorite acts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Music at the State Fair gets the green light to move to the Chevy Court stage. 

After last week’s announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the Fair can operate at 100% capacity, the Great New York State Fair has followed suit with its music festival. 

“We’re planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America,” said Troy Waffner, the NYS Fair Director. “Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and to dance if the spirit moves them.” 

National touring concerts will take place on the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m. and on the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Concerts scheduled for 2 p.m. will be scheduled for either stage, depending on the Fair’s estimate of attendance. Local and regional bands will be scheduled to perform on both stages, depending on the available openings. 

Concerts scheduled to date, with their stage and time assignments: 

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20   Nas   LOCASH 
August 21 98 Degrees     RATT 
August 22   Brothers Osborne     
August 23   Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs 
August 24   Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon   Russell Dickerson 
August 26   Bell Biv Devoe   Three Dog Night 
August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge     
August 28   The Beach Boys   Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys   Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 
August 30     Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31   Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1     Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2       Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3     Uncle Kracker   
September 4         
September 5         
September 6         

All concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 Fair admission ticket.

