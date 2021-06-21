NYS Fair moves some concerts back to Chevy Court stage; where & when to see your favorite acts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Music at the State Fair gets the green light to move to the Chevy Court stage.

After last week’s announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the Fair can operate at 100% capacity, the Great New York State Fair has followed suit with its music festival.

“We’re planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America,” said Troy Waffner, the NYS Fair Director. “Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and to dance if the spirit moves them.”

National touring concerts will take place on the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m. and on the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Concerts scheduled for 2 p.m. will be scheduled for either stage, depending on the Fair’s estimate of attendance. Local and regional bands will be scheduled to perform on both stages, depending on the available openings.

Concerts scheduled to date, with their stage and time assignments:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 Uncle Kracker September 4 September 5 September 6

All concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 Fair admission ticket.