ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Fair will be celebrating I LOVE NY Summer of Hip Hop, a statewide commemoration of the genre’s 50th anniversary, with many performances lined up for the summer.

From longtime talent Slick Rick, Ludacris, and Salt-N-Pepa, to up-and-coming talent Yung Gravy and Doechii, all performances will be included with the price of Fair admission:

Artist Date Time Stage Salt-N-Pepa Wednesday, August 23 6:00 p.m. Chevy Court Doechii Friday, August 25 6:00 p.m. Chevy Court Slick Rick Saturday, August 26 2:00 p.m. Suburban Park Stage Ludacris Thursday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Suburban Park Stage Yung Gravy & bbno$ Sunday, September 3 8:00 p.m. Suburban Park Stage New York State Fair I LOVE NY Summer of Hip Hop line-up

Tickets will go on sale soon, with admission $6 for adults and free for those who are 12 years old and younger and 65 years old and older.

In addition to the much-anticipated performances, a 180-ton Sand Sculpture located in the Center of Progress building will feature a large-scale tribute to 50 years of hip hop in New York State.