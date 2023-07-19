ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Fair will be celebrating I LOVE NY Summer of Hip Hop, a statewide commemoration of the genre’s 50th anniversary, with many performances lined up for the summer.
From longtime talent Slick Rick, Ludacris, and Salt-N-Pepa, to up-and-coming talent Yung Gravy and Doechii, all performances will be included with the price of Fair admission:
|Artist
|Date
|Time
|Stage
|Salt-N-Pepa
|Wednesday, August 23
|6:00 p.m.
|Chevy Court
|Doechii
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Chevy Court
|Slick Rick
|Saturday, August 26
|2:00 p.m.
|Suburban Park Stage
|Ludacris
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Suburban Park Stage
|Yung Gravy & bbno$
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Suburban Park Stage
Tickets will go on sale soon, with admission $6 for adults and free for those who are 12 years old and younger and 65 years old and older.
In addition to the much-anticipated performances, a 180-ton Sand Sculpture located in the Center of Progress building will feature a large-scale tribute to 50 years of hip hop in New York State.