ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Fair will be celebrating I LOVE NY Summer of Hip Hop, a statewide commemoration of the genre’s 50th anniversary, with many performances lined up for the summer.

From longtime talent Slick Rick, Ludacris, and Salt-N-Pepa, to up-and-coming talent Yung Gravy and Doechii, all performances will be included with the price of Fair admission:

ArtistDateTimeStage
Salt-N-PepaWednesday, August 236:00 p.m.Chevy Court
DoechiiFriday, August 256:00 p.m.Chevy Court
Slick RickSaturday, August 262:00 p.m.Suburban Park Stage
LudacrisThursday, August 318:00 p.m.Suburban Park Stage
Yung Gravy & bbno$Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Suburban Park Stage
Tickets will go on sale soon, with admission $6 for adults and free for those who are 12 years old and younger and 65 years old and older.

In addition to the much-anticipated performances, a 180-ton Sand Sculpture located in the Center of Progress building will feature a large-scale tribute to 50 years of hip hop in New York State.