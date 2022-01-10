New York’s eviction moratorium set to end Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A statewide moratorium on evictions ends on Saturday. The moratorium halted evictions if renters filed paperwork stating the pandemic affected their ability to pay their rent.

Gov. Kathy Hochul last extended the moratorium in September. It is now scheduled to end on Jan. 15.

Some lawmakers are pushing to pass the Good Cause eviction bill before the moratorium ends. The bill would give tenants the right to a lease renewal and prevents landlords from removing a renter without an order from a judge.

Opponents said the bill would put too many restrictions on landlords, and they said more housing needs to be made available to drive down prices.

The Albany Common Council passed a Good Cause Eviction bill in July 2021. It was the first city in the state to do so.