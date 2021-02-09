NYS Correction Lieutenant arrested for identity theft, made purchases exceeding $37K

BURKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Correction Lieutenant has been arrested for identity theft.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of John A. Berkman, 50, of Burke, New York, following an investigation of credit card fraud reported on December 11, 2021. Berkman is a Correction Lieutenant for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

According to State Police, Berkman used the victim’s identity to open several credit cards and accounts, which he then used to make purchases totaling over $37,000.

State Police reported that Berkman was off-duty at the time of the arrest which took place on February 9, 2021.

Berkman was charged with the following.

Eight counts of Identity Theft in the first degree

Seven counts of Identity Theft in the second degree

One count of Identity Theft in the third degree

One count on Conspiracy in the fifth degree

One count of Scheme to Defraud in the first degree

NYSP stated that Berkman was arraigned by the Malone Town Court and released to reappear in the Burke Town Court at a later date.

New York State Police confirmed that this case remains under investigation.