ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Canal Conference held their biennial conference in Rochester Tuesday to discuss issues surrounding the historic waterway, as well as it’s future.

The Chair of the Conference, Kal Wysokowski, said that their job is to determine the best ways to ensure the canal is appreciated for decades and centuries to come. She also mentioned why Rochester was an ideal spot for the meeting.

New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez spoke about the fifth round of funding from a program called the “Downtown Revitalization Initiative,” from which Rochester received 10 million dollars.

“This is really the heartbeat of the canal,” Wysokowski said. “In a lot of ways the City of Rochester has embraced the canal for many years. There’s a lot of access points to the waterway here and this year because of all the work the city is doing with the Roc the Riverway projects, we thought it would be a good idea to come here and check it out.”

Rochester was one of 10 regions to receive the funding. Rodriguez said that another $100,000,000 round of grant funding for small communities will be announced later in the year.