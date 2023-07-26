ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Division of Human Rights awarded nearly $7 million in compensation for victims of discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodation this year, making Fiscal Year 2023 the highest total compensation in the past six years.

The Fiscal Year awarded compensation to more than 1,000 victims of discrimination and issued $269,000 in fines against employers, housing providers, and businesses for discriminatory practices and policies.

In a release, Governor Hochul said, “Ruthless employers, housing providers, and businesses need to be held accountable for their discriminatory practices, and victims of discrimination deserve to feel heard and seen.”

The Governor says New York has the proud distinction of being the first state in the nation to enact a Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in housing, employment, education, credit, and places of public accommodation, among other areas of jurisdiction, based upon age, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, military status, disability, pregnancy-related condition, domestic violence victim status, familial status, or any other protected class.

The Division of Human Rights is the agency charged with enforcing the State’s Human Right Law and investigating discrimination complaints filed by New Yorkers.

In one case, a Rochester woman who worked as a landscaper at a power plant alleged that she experienced discrimination and termination due to her sex and disability, according to the Governor’s office. They say the complainant alleged that her company sought to replace female landscapers with male workers and forced her off the job by refusing to reasonably accommodate lifting restrictions that arose from a back condition, and the complaint was settled for a total of $120,000.

A breakdown of all DHR cases resolved in FY 23 by region and compensation is below:

Region Number of Complaints Compensation Capital Region 44 $324,734.75 Central NY 79 $612,046.69 Finger Lakes 148 $1,322,496.36 Hudson Valley 87 $562,531.76 Long Island 139 $690,595 Mohawk Valley 23 $157,900 New York City 299 $1,805,061.44 North Country 20 $83,303.82 Southern Tier 31 $152,131.58 Western NY 142 $997,208.67

In total, 1,012 victims received $6.7 million in monetary damages and compensation.

The Governor says those who have experienced discrimination can file complaints with the Division of Human Rights online, by mail, or in person. For more information, visit the Division of Human Rights website or call 1-888-392-3644.