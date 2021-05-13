BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer was shot three times during a shootout with a suspect in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, the department said Wednesday night.

Previous mug shot of suspected police shooter Boyce Hayward, obtained by PIX11’s Mary Murphy.

Two officers and a sergeant on patrol in an unmarked car responded just after 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Madison Street and Broadway in Bushwick, Commissioner Dermot Shea said at an overnight press conference.

The cops found a white SUV crashed into a utility pole with three men inside, one who had been fatally shot, one wounded and another unhurt, officials said.

According to police, it’s believed the gunman walked up to the SUV, opened fire on the suspected gang members inside and fled the scene.

Just minutes later, about five blocks away, the sergeant and two officers spot a 26-year-old man walking briskly near Saratoga Park in Bedford-Stuyvesant and stopped to attempt to question him, authorities said.

Police said the man immediately pulled a gun, turned on the two officers and began to shoot, near the corner of Macon Street and Howard Avenue.

The officers returned gunfire from about 10 feet away, firing 21 rounds and hitting the suspect once in the leg, officials said.

A 28-year-old officer, who has yet to be identified, was struck in the vest, leg and buttocks, according to the Shea, who said the entire shootout was captured on body-worn cameras.

NYPD officials hold up an officer’s vest at a press conference Thursday, May 13, 2021 after the officer was shot three times in a shootout with a suspect in Brooklyn the night before. (PIX11 News)

Police said they recovered a 9mm gun they believe belonged to the suspect.

Crime scene investigators were actively comparing the ballistics from the scenes of both shootings to see if they match the firearm recovered, Shea said.

The NYPD said police had been patrolling the area after a rash of gang shootings in the past few days.

Both the wounded officer and alleged shooter were hospitalized and are expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The shooting suspect, who is now in police custody, has been identified as Boyce Hayward, a suspected gang member known to the NYPD, according to police sources.

A 9mm pistol recovered at the scene after an NYPD officer was shot and wounded in a shootout with a suspect in Brooklyn on May 12, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

Editor’s note: The location of the incident has been updated after new information from police.

