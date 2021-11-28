Police respond to an officer-involved shooting on the RFK Bridge on Nov. 28, 2021. (Credit: Nikeeta Miller/Twitter)

NEW YORK — A New York State trooper was hit by a vehicle during an officer-involved shooting on the RFK Bridge Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to a New York State Police spokesperson. The shooting happened around 1 p.m.

All Bronx-bound lanes of the bridge were temporarily closed, according to the city Department of Emergency Management. Several people on Twitter reported being stuck in standstill traffic.

As of 3 p.m., several lanes had reopened, according to the NYPD and Notify NYC.

Motorists were advised to avoid the bridge and use an alternate route.

The incident happened on one of the busiest travel days of the year, as many try to get home on the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

