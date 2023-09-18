ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Thruway Authority will be voting today on the proposed toll hikes that were announced last year.

According to the Thruway Authority, the statewide tolls will remain frozen through the rest of 2023. On the first of January in 2024 and 2027, E-ZPass holders will see rates increase by five percent from prior levels — from 4.5 cents per mile to 4.9 cents in 2027.

The 2024 price hike, if approved, will be the first toll price adjustment in 14 years — with the most recent change happening in 2010.

For those who do not have an E-ZPass, the standard toll rates and the tolls by mail rates will increase to 8.6 cents by the year 2027.

According to the proposal, the current toll rate per mile from Rochester to Geneva is $1.07. In 2024, this will go up to $1.12 and then will be at $1.17 by 2027.

The Thruway Authority authorized the first step of the process back in December 2022 and held meetings throughout the summer for public comment on these proposed toll hikes.

The meeting for the vote will be held on Monday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting is available for public viewing on the Thruway Authority’s website.