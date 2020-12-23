NY Snowmobile Association warns against early season trail hazards

CENTRAL SQUARE N.Y. (WTEN) — The snow has begun to fly in many parts of New York State, and snowmobile season is upon us. The New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) and SLEDNY, Inc. reminds all riders throughout the state that local trails are not open until the local club has inspected and officially declared a trail as open. They say that Thursday’s storm is likely to have hidden hazards on most trails and NYSSA urges riders to watch for club postings on trail conditions.

“Clubs have simply not had a chance following the recent storm to go out and do a full trail inspection and remove hazards.” said Dominic Jacangelo, Executive Director of the New York State Snowmobile Association. “We remind snowmobilers to take extra caution in the beginning of the season with snow having the potential to bury hazards. With only recent cold temperatures that snow is certainly hiding mud holes and fallen trees. On trails that are open, it is best to throttle back and take the extra minute to maintain control during your ride.”

NYSSA says that early season conditions can, and do, include rocks, ruts, unfrozen water holes, fallen tree limbs, and other hazards which may be lying just below the freshly fallen snow.

“Every year our club members throughout the state inspect local trails and deem them ready to ride,” said Jim Rolf, Trail Coordinator of NYSSA. “We must encourage respect to those landowners who graciously allow trails on their lands. Before you put on your helmet and get on your snowmobile, we advise you to reach out to your local club for information on the trails in the area you will be riding as well as any other important information.”

NYSSA says that safe snowmobiling requires awareness and that operators should not be consuming alcohol while on the trails. In addition, all riding should occur only in designated areas on trails established and maintained by local clubs.

Every rider is reminded that to ride off your own property your sled must be properly registered and insured for liability.

For more information on local clubs, as well as safety tips and trail guides, snowmobilers can go to www.nysnowmobiler.com. The best trail guides are those offered by local clubs.