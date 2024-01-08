ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)– To mark the first full day of legislative work this session, The New York State Senate once again passed 10 voting rights and election reform bills. This year, Democratic lawmakers are hoping these bills will pass both houses.

“Expanding early voting, to making absentee ballot voting more accessible, creating the New York voting in elections database, and yes, allowing snacks and drinks for voters,” explained Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

One bill would allow New York to join an interstate compact to update data on voter registration, DMV drivers licenses, deaths, and US postal Service change of address.

“This consortium shares that data amongst the member states so that when an individual dies, it’s immediately reported back to that state so they can take that individual off the voter roll,” explained Skoufis.

Other bills would authorize absentee ballot drop boxes, allow counties to establish portable polling places for early voting, and make voter suppression a misdemeanor.

Senate Minority leader Rob Ortt weighed in. “Most of these reforms target areas where Democrat turnout is higher or Democrat enrollment is higher,” said Ortt. “That’s the goal. Anyone who believes that this is about making it easier to vote in New York… It’s very easy to vote in New York.”

When asked by reporters whether the Assembly will also pass these voting bills, Speaker Carl Heastie shared this.

“We have not had a policy driven discussion with the members as to where we are going,” said Heastie. “The Senate passes things right off the box, and at some point, we catch up to them on things. Sometimes we are ahead of them on things, but we’ll see.”