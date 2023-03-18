ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the State Senate and House Assembly review their proposed budgets and debate, among the proposals is expanding the Empire State Child Credit for parents with children of all ages.

Right now, under New York State law, only families with children between the ages of four and 17 qualify for what’s called the Empire State Child Credit. Which is a one-time payment eligible families get when they file their taxes. For next year’s budget, Senator Jeremy Cooney and others want to expand eligibility to households with kids under the age of four.

Since moving back to Rochester, Michael Mills and his wife started a family having their son Lewis who’s now two years old. But in today’s economy, providing for him can be challenging.

“We’re focused on investing everything we can possibly can into Lewis’s well-being as a two-year-old,” Mills told us. “And as prices go up, we feel that. Groceries feel like they double every time you go to the store. But investing in families seems like common sense.”

Sen. Jeremy Cooney argues families like the Mills with kids in the age group from 0-3 deserve that same benefit of around $100 or more that families with older kids receive. So, in the senate’s one house budget, they’re proposing expanding the Empire State Child Credit eligibility down to newborns.

“The most critical time for child development is right after birth and the expenses parents have to deal with,” Sen. Cooney said. “Everything from medical visits to diapers, that’s when they need to most help. So, we’re extending it down to age zero.”

Families can receive these new benefits after they do their taxes each year.

“This would be a tax credit, so this is something they would get as a tax rebate at the end of the year,” Sen. Cooney continued. “All children from all families would now be eligible for this tax credit.”

Payments from the Empire State Child Credit range from 25-100% of the amount of credit you received filing your taxes and based on annual income. But it only applies to households with children between four and 17 as of Dec. 31st of the tax year.

“This is incredibly important in reducing child poverty,” Sen. Cooney added. “And when representing a city with 48% of children living below the federal poverty line, we have to do everything we can.”

The final budget this proposal could be included in that both chambers must agree on is due April 1st before being sent to Governor Kathy Hochul.

Other eligibility for the Empire State Child Credit includes being a New York State resident or married to one for a full year.