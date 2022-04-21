NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — A ruling in the case against state-drawn redistricting maps is expected within the next few days.

A state judge previously ruled the maps were gerrymandered and unconstitutional. After the ruling, the case was sent to the State Court of Appeals.

Attorney and former Congressman John Faso says this case carries a lot of significance.

“This is the very first time that any courts have considered the new constitutional amendment that the people adopted in 2014. And when Justice McAllister threw out these lines as a partisan gerrymander, he also said the legislature violated the constitution in the procedures they used to enact this new legislative and congressional map,” Attorney and Former Congressman for the 19th district, John Faso said.

Depending on the decision, there is a possibility that the primaries for the State Senate, Assembly, and Congress could be pushed from June to August.