ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York is one of the only states in the nation that does not allow athletic trainers to be licensed to do so. Instead, they go through a certification process.



So what is the difference, and why does it matter? Trevor Cramer is the Director of Atheltic Training Outreach for UR Medicine: Sports Medicine. He says the state’s current certification process isn’t comprehensive, meaning someone could be certified as an athletic trainer, but be unprepared to manage certain athletic situations; compared to others who have gone through more rigorous education in the field.

“I don’t want to be overly dramatic but there really are some situations in sporting events that are life or death,” Cramer said. “And if your child is in that situation, you want to make sure that that person has the appropriate training to take care of whatever that accident is.”

Two groups — The New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association, and the Brain Injury Association of New York — are working to pass the “Athletic Training Licensure Act” through the State Legislature. They say if enacted, the law would update the current scope of practice and would reflect current levels of education and evolving practices as well as provide title protection of the term “Licensed Athletic Trainer.”

“We need the support from the state to recognize that we are truly professionals,” Bud Carpenter, Former athletic trainer for Buffalo Bills. “And it isn’t just about us in the professional sport. It’s more important that people recognize the day-to-day athletic training duties in a high school. What they have to do to return a student athlete, and it’s not about getting them back on the playing field. It’s educating a coach. It’s educating the parents that we need to take our time to teach them how to return safely.”

The state’s current athletic trainer certification process is over 30 years old. Those calling for the update say the Athletic training field has changed dramatically in that time frame, and state law should reflect that change.