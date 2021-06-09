NY announces $200M in additional SNAP benefits for June

Additional SNAP benefits will be available for New Yorkers once again in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) announced on Tuesday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least the maximum allowable level of food benefits for June.

All SNAP households will receive the emergency assistance, which will be distributed starting on June 17 in New York City and on June 8 in all counties outside of New York City and continue through the end of the month. SNAP recipients that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month, which is $234 for an individual and $782 for a family of four, receive a supplement to bring them up to that level.

SNAP households already receiving the maximum monthly benefit, and those that had been receiving an emergency allotment of less than $95 per month, will receive a minimum supplement of $95.

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) account and can be accessed with their existing EBT card. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will be automatically carried over to the following month.