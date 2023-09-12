ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Wednesday, background checks will be required for those looking to buy ammunition and antique firearms in New York State.

State police have been serving as the “middleman” between gun owners and the FBI conducting background checks. Ammunition has now been added to that list.

It cost $9 for gun background checks and $2.50 for ammunition checks in the State of New York.

Other parts of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act took effect last year.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement Tuesday night, saying: