ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Wednesday, background checks will be required for those looking to buy ammunition and antique firearms in New York State.
State police have been serving as the “middleman” between gun owners and the FBI conducting background checks. Ammunition has now been added to that list.
It cost $9 for gun background checks and $2.50 for ammunition checks in the State of New York.
Other parts of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act took effect last year.
Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement Tuesday night, saying:
“Earlier today, Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an order rejecting the latest attempt to halt New York’s nation-leading gun safety laws taking effect tomorrow and to block a related law that has been in effect since December 2022. The Concealed Carry Improvement Act passed last year after I convened a special session of the Legislature to address the Supreme Court’s reckless overturning of gun safety regulations that had kept New York safe for more than a century. This new order from Justice Sotomayor will ensure that the legislation’s provisions related to stronger background checks for guns and ammunition, set to take effect on September 13, will continue to move full speed ahead, and the law requiring periodic onsite inspections of firearms dealers remains intact. Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe.”