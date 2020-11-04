NY AG’s Office investigating reports of voters receiving robocalls telling them to stay home on Election Day

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media during a news conference in New York. On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, James recommended the New York Police Department get out of the business of routine traffic enforcement, a radical change that she said would prevent encounters like one the year before in the Bronx borough of New York that escalated quickly and ended with an officer fatally shooting a motorist. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(WIVB) — New York State’s attorney general is looking into allegations that voters are receiving robocalls telling people to stay home on Election Day.

“Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy,” NY Attorney General Letitia James said. “Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong. What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated.”

The Attorney General’s Office issued subpoenas earlier this week to investigate the source of the robocalls which are allegedly spreading misinformation.

New York voters who receive concerning disinformation, or face issues at the polls today are asked to contact her office’s Election Protection Hotline at 1-800-771-7755.