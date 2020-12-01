Non-binary gender identity could be coming to NYS licenses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A new gender marker could be coming to New York State licenses.

New York intends to offer non-binary gender identity of “X”.

The state said the move is a step to protect and advance the civil rights of New Yorkers who are transgender or gender on-conforming.

However the change may not happen right away. Court filings say it could take more than a year before DMV computers can automatically make the change.

More than a dozen states in the U.S. already offer “X” gender markers on drivers license.