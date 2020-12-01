Non-binary gender identity could be coming to NYS licenses

New York State
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A new gender marker could be coming to New York State licenses.

New York intends to offer non-binary gender identity of “X”.

The state said the move is a step to protect and advance the civil rights of New Yorkers who are transgender or gender on-conforming.

However the change may not happen right away. Court filings say it could take more than a year before DMV computers can automatically make the change.

More than a dozen states in the U.S. already offer “X” gender markers on drivers license.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss