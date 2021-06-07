Noah Cyrus to play the Fair Aug. 29

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re about two months away from The Great New York State Fair and the Chevy Park Stage is getting even more crowded.

Noah Cyrus is joining the Chevrolet Music Festival lineup Saturday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

“Noah Cyrus puts messages in her music that can reach a lot of people, especially about her struggles with depression and anxiety. We’re excited to have her as part of our music festival lineup and I believe her performance will provide a message that others can benefit from,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Noah Cyrus joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America.

Shows announced to date include:

LOCASH, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Admission is to every concert is free with a $3 Fair ticket.