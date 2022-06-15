You can watch the 11 a.m. conference in the video player above.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten years after Nik Wallenda crossed Niagara Falls on a tightrope, the aerialist is back in western New York for what the City of Niagara Falls has called “a major announcement.”
On Wednesday morning, Wallenda will be honored for his death-defying feat by both Mayor Robert Restaino and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt.
Around one year ago, Wallenda walked a high-wire over D’Youville College. Look back at that event here.
