(WTEN) — The most popular big game hunting season in New York State begins this weekend. Regular firearms season for deer and bear hunting kicks off Saturday.

Officials said about 85 percent of the state’s licensed hunters participate. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the past two years have been the safest hunting season on record. They hope to keep that trend going by requiring all hunters to wear fluorescent orange or pink and are encouraging everyone to take precautions.

“And then, if you’re out hiking or recreating in the outdoors, wear some blaze orange as well,” NYS DEC Big Game Wildlife Biologist Brendan Quirion said. “It will help hunters see you, and it will keep everyone safe.”

Other safety recommendations include: (1) using a tree stand and harness since most hunting-related injuries happen when hunters are climbing in and out of a tree; (2) All hunters should follow the basic rules of firearm safety; (3) Treat every gun as if it’s loaded; (4) Know what’s beyond your target; and (5) Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.