NEW YORK (WROC) — James Moore, the longest serving inmate in New York State, was released to parole Tuesday after the brutal murder of 14-year-old Pamela Moss more than a half-century ago.

According to prosecutors, Moore pled guilty to Murder in the First Degree in 1962 for raping and strangling the girl. Since then he had unsuccessfully negotiated bail a total of 20 times.

Prior to the crime, the man had agreed to spend the rest of his life in jail in order to avoid the death penalty. A decade later, prompting changes to state law, the Parole Board allowed him to live life outside prison.

“For years, my predecessors, District Attorney Howard Relin and District Attorney Michael Green, and I have vehemently opposed the release of James Moore,” said Monroe County District Attorney Michael Green.”

Documents of Moore’s confession state that Moss’ last word was “please…”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.