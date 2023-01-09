NEW YORK (WTEN) — The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at a whopping $1.1B, the third-highest in Mega Millions history. Jackpocket, a third-party app, has curated a list of the most Mega Millions wins per state, and lo and behold, New York sits at number 1!

To date, New York has won a total of 40 jackpots. California has the second most wins with 32, and New Jersey slides in at third with 22 jackpot wins. Despite New Yorkers claiming the most jackpots, none of the winners claimed any of the top 10 biggest Mega Millions prizes in history. That could all change following the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10.