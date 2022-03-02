WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York woman has been sentenced after she was found stealing workers’ compensation benefits.

New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang confirmed that 55-yer-old Michelle M. Ficarro of Newark was sentenced on March 2 after she admitted to stealing $15,027 in workers’ compensation benefits by abusing her role as power of attorney for her late mother.

According to the Inspector General, Fircarro’s mother died on August 20, 2019. However, Ficarro obtained and stole workers’ compensation funds intended for her mother from the date of her mother’s death to August from Bedivere Insurance Company, and from August 20, 2019, to July 27, 2020, from New York State Insurance Fund.

Stolen funds from Bedivere totaled $10,683, and funds from New York State Insurance Fund totaled $4,344. All funds were issued to Ficarro’s deceased mother but were stolen by Ficarro in her role as power of attorney.

Ficarro admitted to these actions on December 1, 2021, pleading guilty to Petit Larceny. She had previously been arrested and arraigned on two counts of Grand Larceny in the third degree.

Subsequently, Ficarro was sentenced in Newark Village Court to three weekends in the Wayne County Jail and three years’ probation. During this time, she will be required to pay full restitution.

The joint investigation was led by the Inspector General, New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York State Police.

The matter was handled by Investigative Counsel Jill Florkowski and Investigator Maren Robinson-Traber under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General for the Western Regional Office Jeffrey Hagen, Chief of Investigations for the Western Regional Office Charles Tirone and Attorney In Charge of Workers’ Compensation Fraud Bryan Richmond.

The case was also investigated by DFS Deputy Chief Investigator Bill Fedrau. Wayne County Assistant District Attorneys John J. Ferlicca and Tracey Fox worked with the Inspector General’s Office and facilitated the plea and forthcoming restitution order.