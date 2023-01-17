NEW YORK (AP) — The New York State Department of Health is “exploring all options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday.

Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the health department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in state public health law, according to court documents.

The mandate is “null, void, and of no effect,” the judge said. He sided with Medical Professionals for Informed Consent, a group of medical workers impacted by the vaccination mandate.

The mandate protects people most at-risk for serious symptoms and the people who care for them, the health agency said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“The requirement that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 protects vulnerable New Yorkers and the people who care for them, and it is a critical public health tool,” the New York State Department of Health announced in a statement. “The State Health Department strongly disagrees with the judge’s decision and is exploring all options.”