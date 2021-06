MIDLAND, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — The body of a Michigan man who won a $2 million jackpot in 2010 and provoked outrage — and a law change — by continuing to receive government assistance, was found floating in a local river over the weekend.

Police identified the body found in the Tittabawassee River as 69-year-old Leroy N. Fick, according to the Saginaw and Bay City News.