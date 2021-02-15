New York state standing by vaccine scheduling as complaints mount against new website

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite a growing number of complaints about New York’s “Am I Eligible” website, the state health department is standing by its system.

A spokesperson says they anticipated a high demand today and took the necessary steps to help people sign up to get the vaccine.

“The State’s Am I Eligible screening tool and scheduling site are functioning extremely well with more than 876,000 people using the screening tool and an average of 350 appointments booked per minute so far today. As expected, the site is experiencing a tremendous amount of volume after appointments were opened to New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions this morning. We have been cautioning New Yorkers that demand would be high, and to help in scheduling we added online waiting rooms to each site to smooth the traffic flow. As we’ve shown in recent days, our distribution network is firing on all cylinders, and as the supply of vaccine expands we stand ready to get more shots into people’s arms.” New York State Spokesperson

One of those steps is purposely limiting how many people can be on the site at once.

As of one 1 p.m., more than 100,000 appointments have been booked.