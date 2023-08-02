NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As the calendar turned from July to August, and summer continues, New York State is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, as well COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The latest data released by the New York State Department of Health shows this past week, starting August 2, had a 22% increase in COVID-related hospitalizations and a 55% percent increase in reported cases.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said regarding the spike, “As we once again see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the State, I urge all New Yorkers to remember COVID is a treatable disease,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate. If you test positive, speak with a health care provider about treatment, which can prevent hospitalization and death.”

The DOH encourages all those who think they may be exercising symptoms of COVID-19 to take a test.