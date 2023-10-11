ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State leaders are proposing new laws in response to a surge in anxiety and depression among kids, along with a spike in teen suicide rates

Two bills designed to protect children online were announced Wednesday. One would limit so-called “addictive” features on social media that have been called harmful to youth mental health. The other would prohibit online platforms from collecting and sharing a minor’s personal data without consent.

The measures have the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, teachers’ unions, and parent groups.

The proposals would have to pass the state legislature before the governor could sign them into law.