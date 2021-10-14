New York State Police arrest husband after wife was found dead in Colorado

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details circling an arrest of a fugitive from Colorado.

According to NYSP, on October 4, the Sag Harbor Police Department received a report from the North Plainfield, New Jersey Police Department, stating that Masany Cruz, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was missing and maybe at the Sag Harbor Inn.

However, when Police arrived, they located the husband of Cruz, identified at William Cruz, 31, of Colorado Springs. Cruz was along at the Inn and was taken into custody without incident and taken to the hospital.

State Police added that at the same time in Colorado Springs, police responded to the last known address of Masany and William Cruz, where Masany Cruz was found dead. This initiated a multistate investigation between the New York State Police, Sag Harbor Police, North Plainfield Police Department and Colorado Springs Police Department. Search warrants were executed in both Colorado and Sag Harbor.

Investigations continued, which allowed several leads to be pursued and evidence collected to obtain an arrest warrant in Colorado.

The investigation determined that Masany Cruz had not been heard from since September 14, 2021, and William Cruz left Colorado on, or around September 15, arriving on Long Island on September 18, 2021.

On October 13, New York State Police arrested William Cruz as a fugitive from justice, based on an arrest warrant out of District County Court in El Paso County, Colorado.

Cruz was then processed at the New York State Police Barracks in Riverside and held at the Southampton Town Police Department for arraignment on October 14, 2021, at Suffolk County First District Court.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the New York State Police SP Riverside Bureau of Criminal of Investigation, Major Crimes Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit, the Sag Harbor Police Department, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, North Plainfield Police Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department.