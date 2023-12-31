ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that the New York State Office of Victim Services has updated the compensation application for individuals who are seeking help from the state with crime-related expenses.

The application has been updated to limit questions, simplify the language, and reduce its length to make it more user-friendly. The OVS provides a financial safety net for individuals with no other resources to pay for expenses they have as a result of being victimized, such as medical and counseling bills, funeral and burial costs, and reimbursement of lost wages, among other financial assistance needs.

The application has been modified to address amendments to state laws that outline eligibility for financial assistance, these are the most significant changes to the document in decades. Individuals, service providers, and victim advocates had expressed concerns about the document’s length and some invasive questions, which has deterred individuals from applying for help. The updated application provides the information necessary for the Office of Victim Services to assign claims to staff members. The application now has five pages instead of nine, and the number of questions has been cut in half to seven from 14.

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul signed legislation S.214A/A.2105A to expand eligibility to victim compensation funds for victims and survivors of crime. The law removes the requirement that victims provide documentation from law enforcement to be eligible for compensation and applies to crimes occurring on or after Dec. 31, 2025. The effective date provides the Office of Victim Services adequate time to prepare for the implementation of this and other significant changes included in the law.

Office of Victim Services Director Elizabeth Cronin said, “My team at the Office of Victim Services is always looking for ways in which we can streamline and improve our processes, so they are victim- and survivor-centered, and trauma-informed. We received excellent feedback from victim advocates and service providers who play a critical role in helping individuals apply for assistance and this shortened application is a result of the coordination between them and OVS staff. I thank them for their insights and their commitment to providing the highest quality of services to victims and survivors of crime.”

During the state’s 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Office of Victim Services provided $14.6 million to victims and survivors of crime and their family members. Financial assistance was given for medical and counseling bills, rehabilitation, lost wages and support; funeral and burial expenses; courtroom costs and medical transportation, security devices, moving, and crime scene cleanup; and replacement or repair of personal property. New York is the only state in the country with no cap on medical and counseling expenses but state law limits other types of compensation.

The Office of Victim Services also funds and supports 239 community-based programs across the state that provide essential services, such as crisis counseling, support groups, case management, emergency shelter, civil legal help, and relocation assistance, among others. These programs provide services at no cost regardless of whether an individual has reported the crime to police.

To fill out an application, click here.