New York State mayors calling for release of funding

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is just days away, local lawmakers are looking forward to some much needed federal support.

Biden has announced a $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, and now the New York Conference of Mayors says it’s time for the state to release millions of dollars in withheld funds.

The organization says the state’s current policy, announced last summer, is having a negative impact on the ability for localities to provide essential services and maintain budgets without tax increases. The organization says $250 million has been withheld in transportation and AIM funding to localities since June, and more than $15 million of which is meant for Syracuse alone.

Now, NYCOM is calling for the withheld funding to be released and for the full amounts to be included in the next budget.

“In that package is $350 billion for state and local aid. The state’s tax receipts are doing better than initially anticipated. The state has already received about $10 billion in federal stimulus funding, so we think the state can afford to release this money,” said Peter Baynes, NYCOM Executive Director.

Governor Cuomo said during a press briefing on Friday that New York State needs $15 billion from the Washington rescue plan.