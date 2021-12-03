New York State marijuana opt-out tracker

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While some municipalities have decided to opt-out of adult-use marijuana dispensaries and/or on-site consumption lounges in their jurisdiction. Failure to comply before the cutoff date will automatically enter a municipality into the retail market.

The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March allows municipalities this option until December 31. However, failure to act before this deadline does not necessarily guarantee a dispensary and/or consumption lounge to be located within their borders. While municipalities choose to opt-out by Dec. 31, localities can always opt back in.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government has been monitoring the opt-out decision-making process of towns, villages, and cities across the state, and has launched newly launched the Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker to track the status of the opt-out process as it is happening. The Opt-Out Tracker monitors the activities of the municipalities’ decision-making process by reviewing local governing boards, newspaper articles, legal notices for public hearings, the passage of local laws, and submissions of local laws to the Department of State.

Albany County

Altamont (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of October 5

Coeymans (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of November 22

Colonie (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with consumption on sites only, decision as of September 9

Colonie (Village) opt-in for dispenseries decision as of October 4, with consumption on sites to be voted in December

Guilderland (Town) opt-out to both decisions as of October 19

Menands (Village) opt-out for dispenseries, with consumption on sites only, decision as of September 27

Revena (Village) opt-out for dispenseries, with consumption on sites only, decision as of November 16

Rensselearville (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 11

Watervilet (City) opt-out to both, decision as of October 21

Rensselaer County

Berlin (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of August 9

Burnswick (Town) public hearing being held December 9

East Greenbush (Town) public hearing being held December 2

Hoosick (Town) public hearing being held December 13

Nassau (Village) public hearing being held December 22

Petesburgh (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of May 17

Pittstown (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of May 10

Poestenkill (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 15

Sandlake (Town) pubic hearing being held December 8

Schodack (Town) public hearing being held December 9

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of September 14

Ballston Spa (Village) opt-in for dispenseries, with no decison on consumption sites

Charlton (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 8

Clffton Park (Town) public hearing being held December 6

Corinth (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 21

Day (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 13

Galway (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 14

Galway (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of October 21

Halfmoon (Town) no decision on depenseries, considering on site consumption only, public hearing held November 3

Mechanicville (City) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of November 10

Milton (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of November 24

Northumberland (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 4

Providence (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 18

Saratoga Springs (City) opt-in to both, as of December 2

Stillwater (Town) no decision, public hearing held September 16

Stillwater (Village) opt-in to both, as of April 4

Victory (Village) opt-in to both, as of September 14

Waterford (Village) opt-in to both, as of October 13

Wilton (Town) opt-in to both, as of June 3

Schenectady County

Glenville (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 3

Niskayuna (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 18

Schoharie County

Cobleskill (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 18

Cobleskill (Village) no decision, public hearing held November 16

Jefferson (Town) opt-out to both, as of November 4

Middleburgh (Village) public hearing being held December 6

Richmondville (Village) no decision, public hearing held November 13

Sharon (Town) opt-out to both, as of November 3

Summit (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 18

Montgomery County

Amsterdam (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of September 10

Fonda (Village) opt-out to both, as of October 6

Glen (Town) opt-out to both, as of September 13

Palatine Bridge (Village) opt-in to both, decision as of September 21

Fulton County

Dolgeville (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of July 19

Northhampton (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of July 21

Northville (Village) opt-in to both, decision as of August 17

Greene County

Jewett (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 10

New Baltimore (Town) public hearing being held December 13

Windham (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 9

Columbia County

Ancram (Town) opt-out for dispenseries, with no decison on consumption sites, public hearing held October 21

Chatham (Town) no decision, public hearing held on November 18

Chatham (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of November 8

Claverack (Town) opt-out for dispenseries, with no decison on consumption sites, public hearing held December 9

Clermont (Town) no decision, public hearing held on November 1

Copake (Town) opt-in to dispenseries as of November 11, public hearing being held December 9 on consumption sites

Germantown (Town) opt-in on both, decision as of July 13

Greenport (Town) no decision, public hearing held on November 29

Hiilsdale (Town) no decision, public hearing held on October 6

Kinderhook (Town) pubic hearing being held December 6

Kinderhook (Village) public hearing held December 8

Livingston (Town) public hearing being held December 9

New Lebanon (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 13

Valatie (Village) public hearing being held December 14

Warren County

Bolton (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 7

Lake George (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 10

Lake George (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of November 15

Qeensbury (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 26

Stony Creek (Town) no decision, hearing held October 19

Warrensburg (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of August 11

Washington County