ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement will be out in full force Wednesday through Monday to prevent drunk driving.

The night before thanksgiving is known as one of the most popular nights for bars.

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year there were just over 200 DWI arrests statewide, according to the governor’s office. Troopers wrote over 14,000 speeding tickets.

This year, state police are rolling out more than just sobriety checkpoints.

“We will also be using what we call a site vehicle, which is concealed identity traffic enforcement,” said Trooper Jack Keller. “These vehicles are usually not marked, but they do have emergency lighting on them.”