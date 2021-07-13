New York State Fair Fair adds Joan Jett and The Blackhearts among other lineup changes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Great New York State Fair has announced that Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will play the Chevy Park Stage Monday, September 6.
Plus, there have been updates to the 98 degrees, Cory Marks and Sister Sledge shows.
Jett’s performance will start at 1 p.m. This is Jett’s fourth appearance at The Fair.
“Joan Jett has put on a tremendous show every time she’s been here and I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the final day of the 2021 Fair than to be entertained by one of the all-time greats,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.
The Chevrolet Music Festival is the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.
Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Melissa Etheridge
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Cory Marks
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Nelly
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Third Eye Blind
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|The Mavericks En Español
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)
|Resurrection
The Fair also announced updates to the concert schedule:
- 98 Degrees’ performance will move to 8 p.m. at Chevy Park from 2 p.m.
- Cory Marks will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 31. Marks is opening for Halestorm, which performs at 8 p.m. that day, on its current tour.
- The August 27 concert by Sister Sledge is cancelled.