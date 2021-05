ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawmakers in the New York State Legislature passed an extension on the state’s eviction moratorium Monday.

The move will allow New Yorkers to stay in their homes if they are facing hardship from the pandemic.

The new deadline for the moratorium is August 31.

The legislation also provides support for business owners struggling with the pandemic, who are facing eviction and foreclosure.

