ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The governor’s office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this issue.

There’s been new legislation signed into law that strengthens how catalytic converters brought to scrap yards are tracked and marked before they can be sold. But while authorities are seeing cooperation there, the sheriff’s office believes you can stop this crime at the source if you amend how offenders are prosecuted.

Certain places have been labeled high theft areas where authorities see catalytic converters being stolen the most.

Investigators with Monroe County say some spots around Rochester fit these criteria.

“Towns like Greece and Henrietta, they have a large commercial district and large automobile sale district are definitely targets,” Sgt. Keith Ball of Monroe County said. “We’re seeing a lot of college campuses and hospitals things like that are being target-rich environments right now.”

Sgt. Keith Ball is in his 26th year on the force with Monroe County and links this new surge in Catalytic Converter thefts to those addicted to drugs getting desperate for money to buy more.

“We’ve identified several groups of individuals that are responsible for this and all of them have the same thing in common,” Sgt. Ball continued. “They’re all addicted to serious drugs like heroin and fentanyl and they’re using this crime to fill their drug habit.”

Earlier this week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Catalytic Converter Theft bill to require scrap yards and other businesses to keep more tracks of converters brought in before they can be sold. Plus, all new car sales must come with a kit to put a serial number on the converter.

“Let’s track who’s selling them,” Gov. Hochul promised. “If a theft is reported we’ll know where to get the information and this will help law enforcement in their investigation as they track down these thieves.”

But to stop crime like this at its source, Monroe County Deputies want property crimes like this to be enough to keep offenders behind bars during the trial. Instead of being released to steal more converters.

“Released out of custody on an appearance ticket and they’re out there and they just start committing the crime again,” Sgt. Ball added. “Because there’s no repercussions or responsibility on their end. Until we are able to hold them for a longer period of time to keep them in jail, it’s not going to slow this down.”

Even if a converter is found and traced back to its original owner, repairs to get it back on can cost more than $1,000. It can be even more expensive to replace it.