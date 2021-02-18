New York state’s COVID-19 positivity rate at its lowest since November 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — For 41 straight days, New York State’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been decreasing. On Thursday, the daily positivity rate hit 3.15%, the lowest its been since November 23.
“New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we’re able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We’re in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we’re limited by available supply. New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we’re getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 215,731
- Total Positive – 6,794
- Percent Positive – 3.15%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.61%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,434 (-140)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -908
- Patients Newly Admitted – 741
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,258 (-15)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 863 (+9)
- Total Discharges – 140,215 (+671)
- Deaths – 114
- Total Deaths – 37,556
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|214
|0.02%
|32%
|Central New York
|114
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|265
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|1,111
|0.04%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|669
|0.03%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|125
|0.03%
|35%
|New York City
|3,450
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|71
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|152
|0.02%
|47%
|Western New York
|263
|0.02%
|37%
|Statewide
|6,434
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|235
|178
|25%
|Central New York
|262
|186
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|258
|36%
|Long Island
|861
|673
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|674
|417
|38%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|87
|27%
|New York City
|2,601
|2,059
|21%
|North Country
|59
|35
|43%
|Southern Tier
|126
|75
|41%
|Western New York
|545
|345
|39%
|Statewide
|5,887
|4,313
|27%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|2.27%
|2.06%
|2.16%
|Central New York
|1.72%
|1.65%
|1.61%
|Finger Lakes
|2.38%
|2.28%
|2.39%
|Long Island
|4.58%
|4.52%
|4.39%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.47%
|4.43%
|4.40%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.00%
|1.96%
|2.12%
|New York City
|4.39%
|4.37%
|4.28%
|North Country
|3.97%
|3.73%
|3.74%
|Southern Tier
|0.90%
|0.85%
|0.79%
|Western New York
|3.31%
|3.12%
|3.32%
|Statewide
|3.71%
|3.66%
|3.61%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|5.76%
|5.79%
|5.85%
|Brooklyn
|4.38%
|4.39%
|4.38%
|Manhattan
|2.59%
|2.57%
|2.73%
|Queens
|4.55%
|4.50%
|4.77%
|Staten Island
|4.35%
|4.40%
|4.48%
Of the 1,555,773 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,184
|52
|Allegany
|2,813
|17
|Broome
|13,967
|98
|Cattaraugus
|4,228
|25
|Cayuga
|5,207
|18
|Chautauqua
|7,122
|35
|Chemung
|6,329
|14
|Chenango
|2,338
|9
|Clinton
|3,297
|19
|Columbia
|3,284
|13
|Cortland
|3,053
|15
|Delaware
|1,411
|19
|Dutchess
|21,222
|91
|Erie
|62,732
|341
|Essex
|1,262
|2
|Franklin
|1,857
|13
|Fulton
|3,107
|12
|Genesee
|4,241
|32
|Greene
|2,555
|7
|Hamilton
|275
|2
|Herkimer
|4,476
|8
|Jefferson
|4,545
|28
|Lewis
|1,968
|12
|Livingston
|3,402
|13
|Madison
|3,735
|11
|Monroe
|51,134
|199
|Montgomery
|3,029
|19
|Nassau
|141,738
|514
|Niagara
|14,892
|55
|NYC
|671,779
|3,438
|Oneida
|19,283
|36
|Onondaga
|31,718
|79
|Ontario
|5,582
|28
|Orange
|35,210
|175
|Orleans
|2,381
|2
|Oswego
|5,837
|20
|Otsego
|2,216
|12
|Putnam
|8,024
|38
|Rensselaer
|8,690
|49
|Rockland
|37,200
|112
|Saratoga
|11,484
|43
|Schenectady
|10,554
|41
|Schoharie
|1,143
|11
|Schuyler
|846
|0
|Seneca
|1,518
|10
|St. Lawrence
|5,088
|21
|Steuben
|5,383
|8
|Suffolk
|156,200
|461
|Sullivan
|4,553
|20
|Tioga
|2,705
|10
|Tompkins
|3,350
|5
|Ulster
|9,604
|35
|Warren
|2,734
|8
|Washington
|2,202
|3
|Wayne
|4,344
|11
|Westchester
|103,019
|421
|Wyoming
|2,719
|3
|Yates
|1,004
|1
Yesterday, 114 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,556. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|14
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|4
|Franklin
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|22
|Manhattan
|5
|Monroe
|4
|Nassau
|5
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|20
|Rensselaer
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|12
|Tompkins
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|6