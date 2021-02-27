New York state COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest numbers since early December

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.

Hospitalizations dropped to 5,445, the lowest since December 12, and the 7-day average positivity rate dropped to its lowest since November 26, at 3.18 percent.

“New Yorkers have shown strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re going to need more of it as we work to get everyone vaccinated across the state,” Cuomo said.

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 285,307

– 285,307 Total Positive – 8,141

– 8,141 Percent Positive – 2.85%

– 2.85% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.18%

– 3.18% Patient Hospitalization – 5,445 (-181)

– 5,445 (-181) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -532

– -532 Patients Newly Admitted – 615

– 615 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 1,121 (-11)

– 1,121 (-11) Number ICU with Intubation – 753 (-18)

– 753 (-18) Total Discharges – 145,672 (+681)

– 145,672 (+681) Deaths – 85

– 85 Total Deaths – 38,407

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 139 0.01% 34% Central New York 64 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 210 0.02% 40% Long Island 935 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 560 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 87 0.02% 37% New York City 3,080 0.04% 31% North Country 66 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 110 0.02% 47% Western New York 194 0.01% 38% Statewide 5,445 0.03% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 243 198 21% Central New York 262 175 34% Finger Lakes 397 268 36% Long Island 861 676 22% Mid-Hudson 683 419 42% Mohawk Valley 127 75 32% New York City 2,631 2,038 23% North Country 53 30 44% Southern Tier 126 63 45% Western New York 545 326 39% Statewide 5,928 4,268 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.95% 1.86% 1.91% Central New York 1.05% 1.03% 1.00% Finger Lakes 2.11% 2.00% 1.92% Long Island 4.17% 4.08% 4.06% Mid-Hudson 4.21% 4.10% 4.25% Mohawk Valley 1.95% 1.82% 1.77% New York City 4.37% 4.20% 4.08% North Country 3.18% 2.81% 2.75% Southern Tier 0.74% 0.74% 0.75% Western New York 2.03% 1.93% 1.90% Statewide 3.34% 3.22% 3.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 5.96% 5.78% 5.56% Brooklyn 4.77% 4.72% 4.55% Manhattan 2.92% 2.88% 2.72% Queens 4.99% 4.80% 4.80% Staten Island 4.74% 4.62% 4.42%

Of the 1,622,865 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,758 75 Allegany 2,892 14 Broome 14,735 98 Cattaraugus 4,387 24 Cayuga 5,353 8 Chautauqua 7,288 20 Chemung 6,428 8 Chenango 2,427 17 Clinton 3,558 28 Columbia 3,375 7 Cortland 3,148 8 Delaware 1,498 12 Dutchess 22,190 102 Erie 64,963 274 Essex 1,336 4 Franklin 2,056 29 Fulton 3,307 18 Genesee 4,395 17 Greene 2,631 9 Hamilton 282 1 Herkimer 4,545 6 Jefferson 4,764 21 Lewis 2,060 10 Livingston 3,531 16 Madison 3,833 16 Monroe 52,371 126 Montgomery 3,168 19 Nassau 147,472 745 Niagara 15,240 46 NYC 707,542 4,372 Oneida 19,672 43 Onondaga 32,312 88 Ontario 5,764 14 Orange 36,747 191 Orleans 2,444 5 Oswego 5,983 14 Otsego 2,331 20 Putnam 8,307 36 Rensselaer 8,965 30 Rockland 38,416 151 Saratoga 11,889 45 Schenectady 10,790 25 Schoharie 1,190 3 Schuyler 862 3 Seneca 1,601 12 St. Lawrence 5,481 42 Steuben 5,496 18 Suffolk 161,632 665 Sullivan 4,730 15 Tioga 2,799 11 Tompkins 3,441 6 Ulster 9,981 41 Warren 2,829 10 Washington 2,326 6 Wayne 4,451 18 Westchester 107,075 464 Wyoming 2,804 12 Yates 1,014 3

Yesterday, 85 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: