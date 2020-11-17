New York state coronavirus hospitalizations surpass 2,000, a first since spring

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress responding to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Gov. said in a Tuesday press release. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play — wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow — it’s that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: By holding each other to account and staying New York Tough.”

Today’s data is below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 408 (+17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)
  • Deaths – 29
  • Total Deaths – 26,189

Statewide, the positivity rate is 3.18%. Within the focus zones, the positivity rate is 4.89%, but it’s down to 2.82% outside of microclusters.

Within focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported Monday, yielding 1,355 positives. Elsewhere in New York, not counting focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported with 3,733 positives:

Focus Zone11/1-11/7
% Positive		11/8-11/14
% Positive		7-day Rolling
Average		11/15
% Positive		11/16
% Positive
Brooklyn orange zone3.33%3.92%3.50%3.50%2.91%
Queens yellow zone2.96%3.48%3.45%3.88%4.17%
Rockland County yellow zone2.96%2.23%2.32%2.93%5.28%
Orange County yellow zone1.96%2.34%2.62%0.00%2.01%
Broome County yellow zone4.13%3.39%2.77%3.47%2.46%
Chemung County orange zone6.45%4.59%4.17%1.57%5.74%
Westchester County orange zone7.46%9.34%8.01%3.95%7.42%
Erie County yellow zone5.35%7.30%7.33%6.36%8.05%
Monroe County yellow zone4.06%5.54%5.13%4.77%3.68%
Onondaga County yellow zone4.68%6.58%6.47%5.84%8.42%
Staten Island yellow-zone3.00%4.33%4.33%3.23%4.81%
Tioga County yellow zone10.03%10.81%9.37%6.25%7.14%
All focus areas3.83%4.84%4.67%4.19%4.89%
Statewide, including focus areas1.95%2.86%2.88%2.80%3.18%
Statewide, excluding focus areas1.81%2.47%2.52%2.50%2.82%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturdaySundayMonday
Capital Region2.0%2.3%2.8%
Central New York4.6%3.9%4.5%
Finger Lakes4.3%4.3%3.7%
Long Island2.7%3.5%3.5%
Mid-Hudson3.6%3.0%4.3%
Mohawk Valley2.0%1.7%3.1%
New York City2.2%2.3%2.9%
North Country1.8%1.8%2.2%
Southern Tier2.4%1.4%0.7%
Western New York5.6%5.2%6.5%

In total, 568,778 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,65381
Allegany66717
Broome4,46938
Cattaraugus69512
Cayuga65415
Chautauqua1,26517
Chemung2,40424
Chenango5126
Clinton3844
Columbia8959
Cortland7798
Delaware2811
Dutchess6,30884
Erie18,410392
Essex2343
Franklin1956
Fulton4032
Genesee63520
Greene5936
Hamilton260
Herkimer5084
Jefferson3397
Lewis2536
Livingston50910
Madison73912
Monroe10,891211
Montgomery3316
Nassau54,715406
Niagara2,79845
NYC285,2751,934
Oneida3,66764
Onondaga8,084192
Ontario98617
Orange15,283101
Orleans5265
Oswego1,00619
Otsego4704
Putnam2,24357
Rensselaer1,36431
Rockland20,044140
Saratoga1,74147
Schenectady1,92030
Schoharie15510
Schuyler2376
Seneca2206
St. Lawrence60330
Steuben1,44814
Suffolk54,055402
Sullivan1,99312
Tioga97316
Tompkins8209
Ulster2,83535
Warren5158
Washington4073
Wayne80828
Westchester44,975399
Wyoming3639
Yates2178

On Monday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,189.

CountyNew deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Dutchess1
Erie11
Kings2
Lewis1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Tioga1

